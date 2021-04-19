SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $205,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.19. 245,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,267. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $228.30 and a 1-year high of $342.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

