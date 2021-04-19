Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Trading 37.6% Lower Over Last Week

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $74.20 million and approximately $16.74 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.00280319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004431 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00674379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,881.90 or 1.00379270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.44 or 0.00877379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

