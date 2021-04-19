Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) received a C$7.00 target price from Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SDE. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.36.

SDE stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,444. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.43.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.21 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.6388372 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

