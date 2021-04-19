Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) vs. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Financial Comparison

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Southwestern Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $76.59 billion 0.73 $10.15 billion $1.18 7.24 Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 0.93 $891.00 million $0.61 6.82

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Southwestern Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -7.72% -1.32% -0.36% Southwestern Energy -127.97% 13.06% 3.88%

Risk & Volatility

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Southwestern Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 4 5 0 0 1.56 Southwestern Energy 2 11 5 0 2.17

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus price target of $10.66, indicating a potential upside of 24.82%. Southwestern Energy has a consensus price target of $3.73, indicating a potential downside of 10.12%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 217,296 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 571,922 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,990 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 2,437 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

