Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $5.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,212,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 786,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,843 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 397,231 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

