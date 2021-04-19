Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

LUV stock opened at $62.34 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after buying an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after purchasing an additional 114,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

