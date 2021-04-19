Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $74.56. 32,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,776. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $83.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,502,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,807,751.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.