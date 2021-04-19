Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $437,197.50 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $437,197.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,657,890.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SMAR stock opened at $65.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,932,000 after purchasing an additional 204,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $92,803,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,013,000 after purchasing an additional 47,846 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

