SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.