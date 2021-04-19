SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $66.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

SLG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

SLG stock opened at $71.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

