Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.60

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100.60 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.29), with a volume of 1235285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.70 ($1.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.77.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £409,500 ($535,014.37). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total transaction of £93,000 ($121,505.10).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.