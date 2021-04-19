Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,295,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,504,000.

Shares of BLCN opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th.

