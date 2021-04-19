Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Up 49.2% in March

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,200 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the March 15th total of 508,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $115.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

