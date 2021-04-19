Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in March

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,257,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 3,366,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 258.0 days.

Singapore Airlines stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.05. 18,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,643. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

