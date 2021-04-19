Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in March

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,257,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 3,366,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 258.0 days.
Singapore Airlines stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.05. 18,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,643. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.
About Singapore Airlines
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.