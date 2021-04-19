Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Raised to $165.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SI. Wedbush raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

Shares of SI opened at $126.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.15 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.69. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $165,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

