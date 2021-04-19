Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in March

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,507,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 2,751,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Silver Elephant Mining stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 188,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,372. Silver Elephant Mining has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia, as well as holds 100% interest in the Sunawayo silver-zinc-lead, and the Triunfo gold-silver-zinc properties located in Bolivia.

