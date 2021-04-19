Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its target price increased by CIBC to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

TSE:SMT opened at C$3.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$604.03 million and a PE ratio of 21.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.58. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$99.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.09 million. Research analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

