Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $412.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie G. Castle bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.