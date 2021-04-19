Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.44.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. Research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sientra by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sientra by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sientra by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sientra by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

