Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,056.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

