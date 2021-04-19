Short Interest in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Decreases By 20.5%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of HCC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.52. 2,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $951.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.