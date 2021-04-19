Short Interest in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Drops By 22.4%

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 739,800 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 953,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

NASDAQ ECOL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.18. 3,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,378. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.