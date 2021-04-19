Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Expands By 57.6%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TechnoPro in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TCCPY stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66. TechnoPro has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.04.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

