Short Interest in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Declines By 31.4%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 994,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TRX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.53. 33,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,780,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63. Tanzanian Gold has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

