Short Interest in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Rises By 27.3%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. 4,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,028,979. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PolarityTE will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PolarityTE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $34,140.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,240 shares in the company, valued at $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PolarityTE by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.