Short Interest in Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Increases By 41.4%

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OPSSF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.45. 24,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Opsens has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Get Opsens alerts:

OPSSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.