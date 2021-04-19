Short Interest in Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Declines By 21.4%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NHVCF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,633. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31. Northern Vertex Mining has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.57.
Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile
