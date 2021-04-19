Short Interest in Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Declines By 21.4%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NHVCF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,633. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31. Northern Vertex Mining has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

