Short Interest in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Declines By 19.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 75,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NODK stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. NI has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $410.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.23.

Get NI alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NI by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NI by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in NI in the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NI in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NI by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.