Short Interest in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Declines By 19.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 75,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NODK stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. NI has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $410.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NI by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NI by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in NI in the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NI in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NI by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

