Short Interest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Drops By 17.7%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 430,100 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $372.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $265.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

