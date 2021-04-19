Short Interest in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Declines By 28.3%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of LULU traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.27. 1,062,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,522. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.01. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $206.50 and a one year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,033,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

