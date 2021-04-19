Short Interest in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Rises By 28.9%

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,200 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 420,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter worth $168,000. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of KEP opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 214.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

