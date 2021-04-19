Short Interest in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Declines By 20.1%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Kopin news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $588,566.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $2,863,918.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,722,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Kopin by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 647,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kopin stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 47,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $725.72 million, a PE ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

