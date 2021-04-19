Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Declines By 21.7%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 853,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,679.0 days.

KNCAF remained flat at $$5.27 during trading on Monday. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

