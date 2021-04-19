Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Declines By 21.7%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 853,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,679.0 days.
KNCAF remained flat at $$5.27 during trading on Monday. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.
About Konica Minolta
Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.