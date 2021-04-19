Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Increases By 51.9%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JSDA stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Jones Soda has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 25.95%.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

