Short Interest in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) Grows By 54.9%

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the March 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWS. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

JWS stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. Jaws Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

