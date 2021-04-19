Short Interest in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Rises By 36.1%

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 247,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hill International by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 637,531 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 671,037 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.86. 116,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hill International has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $161.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

