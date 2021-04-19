Short Interest in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rises By 55.5%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the March 15th total of 810,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

HTBK opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.