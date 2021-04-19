Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Increases By 40.5%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Guild stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $13.81. 205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,419. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. Guild has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $454.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guild will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

