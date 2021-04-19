Short Interest in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Decreases By 21.1%

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 193,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,683. The stock has a market cap of $773.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

