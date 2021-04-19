Short Interest in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Increases By 32.1%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,060,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days. Currently, 19.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 1,445,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,761,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,649,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,776,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.