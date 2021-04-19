Short Interest in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Expands By 39.7%

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FFHL stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $10.21. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. Fuwei Films has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.97% of Fuwei Films worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuwei Films from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

