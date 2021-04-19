Short Interest in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Declines By 24.7%

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE:ENZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.30. 11,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $159.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.89. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $2,094,857.28. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENZ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

