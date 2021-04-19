Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Expands By 33.3%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.13. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.