Short Interest in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Rises By 28.4%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,984,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.92. 3,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,178. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

