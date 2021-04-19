Short Interest in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Declines By 25.2%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,900 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 773,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,065. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.69. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $112.40. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLM. Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,211.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,666 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,992. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after buying an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,169,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,605,000 after acquiring an additional 201,430 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 179,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

