Short Interest in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Grows By 30.0%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 29,620,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

CLOV stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.

CLOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after acquiring an additional 687,543 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

