Short Interest in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Grows By 30.0%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 29,620,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
CLOV stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.
CLOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.
