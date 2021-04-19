Short Interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Increases By 33.1%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4,211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

AVGO opened at $478.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a one year low of $246.80 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

