Short Interest in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Increases By 26.1%

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 867.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $231.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.60. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. On average, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

