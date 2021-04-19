Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Rises By 52.9%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASXFY opened at $56.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. ASX has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

