Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Declines By 22.3%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.30% of Ark Restaurants worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $19.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.